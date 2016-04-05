MILAN, April 5 Italian lender Banca IFIS said on Tuesday it had acquired in two separate transactions non-performing loans with a total nominal value of 450 million euros ($511 million).

The first transaction relates to a 240 million euro portfolio sold by Deutsche Bank, the bank said, without revealing the owner of the second portfolio it had purchased.

Banca IFIS specialises in managing non-performing loans and is particularly active in loans to families. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)