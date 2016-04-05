BRIEF-Egypt's Pioneers Holding Q1 consol profit falls
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments:
MILAN, April 5 Italian lender Banca IFIS said on Tuesday it had acquired in two separate transactions non-performing loans with a total nominal value of 450 million euros ($511 million).
The first transaction relates to a 240 million euro portfolio sold by Deutsche Bank, the bank said, without revealing the owner of the second portfolio it had purchased.
Banca IFIS specialises in managing non-performing loans and is particularly active in loans to families. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
May 23 Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments:
DUBAI, May 23 Profit-booking swept across the Saudi Arabian bourse in early trade on Tuesday as investors cashed out ahead of Ramadan, while Abu Dhabi and Qatar were buoyed by gains among constituents of the MSCI emerging market index.