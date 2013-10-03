MILAN Oct 3 Egon Furstenberg, founder and chairman of Italy's lender Banca IFIS, said on Thursday he was launching the sale of a stake of up to 11 percent in the bank.

The placement, which will be done through accelerated book building, will be made by La Scogliera, a company controlled by Furstenberg.

The sale is aimed at boosting the free float of the bank, La Scogliera said in a statement, adding the company will maintain a controlling stake in Banca IFIS after the placement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)