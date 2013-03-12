MILAN, March 12 Swiss banking heavyweight UBS
is in talks with Italy's Veneto Banca over the
possible purchase of certain assets of hard-pressed asset
manager Banca Intermobiliare, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
Veneto Banca, which owns 71 percent of Banca Intermobiliare,
said in a statement it was looking at ways "to extract more
value from the private banking division of Banca Intermobiliare"
and was considering involving third parties in the process.
Earlier on Tuesday, a report by Italian newspaper Il Sole 24
Ore on UBS' interest for Banca Intermobiliare had sent the
bank's shares up around 10 percent, triggering a suspension from
trade.
"UBS is looking at Banca Intermobiliare. The bank has
strengths and weaknesses, and this is being taken into account,"
said the source, who added that UBS may not be interested in
purchasing the whole of Banca Intermobiliare.
UBS declined to comment. Veneto Banca declined to give
details on the possible sale.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Stephen Jewkes and Maria Pia Quaglia)