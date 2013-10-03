MILAN Oct 3 Italy's largest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo will unveil a new business plan in the spring of 2014, its new chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

"The bank will have a new business plan ready, which has been postponed for years due to poor visibility of the macroeconomic outlook," Carlo Messina told Italian business daily Il Sole-24 Ore.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Cowell)