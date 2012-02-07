MILAN Feb 7 Italian bank Intesa Sanpoalo Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani said on Tuesday he thinks the bank will apply for the next round of three-year funding that will be made available by the European Central Bank on February 29.

"I think so," he said at the sidelines of an event, when asked if his bank will participate. "We will see what the conditions are, and will make our choice at the right moment." (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)