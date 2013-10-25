MILAN Oct 25 The Bank of Italy has formally put
Banca Marche under special administration, the small Italian
lender said on Friday, making it the biggest casualty so far of
an extended round of balance sheet inspections by the central
bank.
The central bank had already effectively taken over
management of Banca Marche at the end of August under a
temporary procedure that can last up to two months.
In a statement on Friday, Banca Marche - which posted a net
loss of 232 million euros in the first half of the year due to
big writedowns on its loan portfolio - said the central bank had
now appointed two special administrators.
It said the focus over the next few months will be to
strengthen the bank's capital base.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)