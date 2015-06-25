MILAN, June 25 Banca Marche, which was put under
special administration in 2013, said on Thursday it had repaid
1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion) it owed to Credito Fondiario.
The unlisted lender said some of its senior bonds and other
securities that were guaranteeing the loan obtained by Credito
Fondiario have been sold on the market. The sale has allowed
Banca Marche to repay the loan to Credito Fondiario and also to
pocket some money, the lender said without giving details.
Last month Banca Marche's Financial Director Maurizio
Bocchini told Reuters the bank expected a liquidity boost of
around 500 million euros from the sale of these securities.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
