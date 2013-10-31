MILAN Oct 31 Moody's withdrew its ratings on Italy's Banca delle Marche on Thursday, saying it did not have enough information about the bank that was placed under special administration last week.

Moody's said at the time of the withdrawal it had an E rating for the small lender's financial strength, meaning "very modest intrinsic financial strength, with a higher likelihood of periodic outside support or an eventual need for outside assistance."

Banca Marche, based in central Italy, posted a net loss of 232 million euros ($315.4 million) in the first half of 2013 due to big writedowns on its loan portfolio and needs a 500 million euro cash injection to boost its capital base.

The central bank effectively took over the bank's management at the end of August, making it the biggest casualty so far of a round of balance sheet inspections. It appointed special administrators for the lender on Oct. 25.

Moody's said the bank could remain under administration for at least one year, during which it would not release any financial information to the public.

