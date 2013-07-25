ROME, July 25 Small Italian lender Banca Marche, which is looking for nearly 400 million euros ($530 million) by the end of the year to boost its capital base, has delayed approval of a new business plan that had been expected on Thursday, a spokesman said.

The bank ended 2012 with a 528 million euros loss after writedowns of more than 1 billion euros on bad debts, and is the target of a Bank of Italy inspection.

At the end of June it approved a 300-million euro capital increase to be launched by the end of this year and is issuing an 80-million euro 10-year bond to be placed by July 30th.

As of Thursday, take-up for the bond - which carries a hefty 12.5 percent coupon - was 25 million euros, the spokesman said.

He added that the approval of the new business plan had been postponed until after the release of first-half results, expected at the end of August.

The lender earlier this month appointed Rainer Masera, a former budget minister and Bank of Italy director, as its new chairman to try and turn its fortunes around.

Banca Marche is controlled by three cash-strapped banking foundations - not-for-profit entities with strong ties to local politicians - which have a combined stake in the lender of more than 55 percent.

Italian media have reported that a group of entrepreneurs based in the Marche region could step in to help the bank, in which Intesa Sanpaolo also has a 5.8 percent stake, fill its capital shortage.

Smaller lenders are bearing the brunt of Italy's longest recession since World War II, with soaring bad debts stretching their finances. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut its long-term credit ratings by one notch on 18 medium-sized Italian banks, citing the impact of the economic crisis. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)