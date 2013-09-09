BRIEF-Kruk to raise up to EUR 20 mln through bond issue
* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date
MILAN, Sept 9 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Monday net inflows at its Banca Mediolanum unit stood at 264 million euros ($347 million) in August.
Total net inflows were 1.722 billion euros from January to August 2013, it added in a statement.
($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)
MILAN, April 13 Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740 million euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.