MILAN Nov 11 Italian asset management group Mediolanum said on Monday its Banca Mediolanum unit received net inflows of 439 million euros ($586 million) in October.

Mediolanum, one of Italy's top asset managers, said in a statement that inflows to the unit reached 2.2 billion euros in the first ten months of the year. ($1 = 0.7491 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)