MILAN, March 10 Banca Mediolanum said on Monday its net inflows had reached 307 million euros ($425.56 million) in February, bringing the total since the beginning of the year to 453 million euros.

In the first two months of last year the asset manager recorded net inflows worth 528 million euros, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)