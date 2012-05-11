BRIEF-Financial Street Holdings says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
May 11 Banca Mifel SA on Thursday sold $150 million of fixed-rate cumulative subordinated preferred notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BANCA MIFEL, S.A. AMT $150 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 05/16/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.442 FIRST PAY 11/16/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 10 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 220.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 193.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)