May 11 Banca Mifel SA on Thursday sold $150 million of fixed-rate cumulative subordinated preferred notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BANCA MIFEL, S.A. AMT $150 MLN COUPON 9.75 PCT MATURITY 05/16/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.442 FIRST PAY 11/16/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 10 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A