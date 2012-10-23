BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
Oct 23 Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA : * Moody's downgrades Banca Popolare di Spoleto to b3 from ba2; under review
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)