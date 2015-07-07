MILAN, July 7 Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday it had mandated its chief executive to put measures in place to transform the unlisted lender into a joint-stock company and define a plan for a stock market listing.

A bourse listing could potentially make it easier for Popolare di Vicenza to merge with a peer, taking advantage of a landmark reform of the sector that is expected to spur consolidation among Italy's cooperative lenders. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Gianluca Semeraro)