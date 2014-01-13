MILAN Jan 13 Italian small-sized lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, which has been put under special administration by the Bank of Italy, denied on Monday it had reached a deal to be bought by peer Banco di Desio e della Brianza.

In a statement, Spoleto's special administrators said talks to find a buyer were still under way.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said over the weekend that a deal with Desio could be announced by the end of January.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)