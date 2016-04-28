BUCHAREST, April 28 Romanian lender Banca
Transilvania
* Says records net profit of 228.5 million lei ($58.08
million) in the first quarter, 50.8 percent higher from the same
period of 2015, driven by higher efficiency and a rise in
lending.
* Says BT's net lending accounted for 25.5 billion lei
of its 46.12 billion lei total assets, up 1.5 percent compared
with its loan stock at the end of 2015. Its operational income
reached 599.1 million lei, roughly 11 percent higher than the
first quarter of 2015.
* Omer Tetik, Banca Transilvania's chief executive: "Our
target is to use the background provided by our solid financial
statements in order to invest in new projects, modernize the
network, digitize, automate and modernize flows, so that our
bank becomes a convenience store. We wish to increase our income
through higher volumes, without raising the costs for clients."
($1 = 3.9344 lei)
