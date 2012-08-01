BUCHAREST Aug 1 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 179.6 million lei ($48.26 million) for the first half on Wednesday, up 47 percent from the same period of 2011.

The reported figure compares with a forecast of 164.4 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a net profit of 122.1 million lei in January-June of last year. The bank also said net provisions stood at 164.4 million lei in the first half.

Banca Transilvania reported its results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ($1 = 3.7215 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)