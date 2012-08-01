BRIEF-Blackstone Holdings III reports 8.1 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* Blackstone Holdings III L.p. reports a 8.1 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of june 1 - sec filing
BUCHAREST Aug 1 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 179.6 million lei ($48.26 million) for the first half on Wednesday, up 47 percent from the same period of 2011.
The reported figure compares with a forecast of 164.4 million lei in a Reuters poll and with a net profit of 122.1 million lei in January-June of last year. The bank also said net provisions stood at 164.4 million lei in the first half.
Banca Transilvania reported its results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). ($1 = 3.7215 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
TORONTO, June 7 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has not yet applied for a Montreal city permit to transform a historic downtown property into a Saks Fifth Avenue store, a government official said on Wednesday, raising prospects the luxury chain could miss its targeted fall 2018 launch.