BUCHAREST Nov 14 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says Banca Transilvania's net profit rose by 9.9 percent on the year in the first nine months to 657 million lei ($156.15 million).

* Says non-performing loans represent 5.55 percent of its total loan portfolio, a significant improvement compared to the 9.75 percent at the end of 2015;

* Says the loan/deposit ratio reached 72 percent at the end of the third quarter.

* Says coverage of non-performing loans with related provisions and mortgage collateral remains at a comfortable level of 123.32 percent and in line with the bank's risk appetite;

* The bank's CAR is 19.12 percent, taking into account the profit for the first 9 months of 2016 (16.91 percent without profit).

