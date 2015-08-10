BUCHAREST Aug 10 Romanian lender Banca Transilvania

* Says records 5 percent increase in net profit to 190 million lei ($47.51 million) in the first half of 2015, compared to 181 million in the first half of 2014; Gross profit was 226.31 million, eight percent higher compared to H1 2014;

* Total assets: plus 8.4 percent compared to the end of 2014, reaching 38.6 billion lei.

* Says non-performing loans represent 9.84 percent of Banca Transilvania's credit portfolio, falling below the 10 percent threshold for the first time within the last years.

* Says loan portfolio balance was 13.4 percent higher compared to the end of 2014, even though the loan write-off process continued in H1 2015 (438 million lei).

* Says total customer deposits were more than 6.2 percent higher as compared to December 2014.

* Says it booked net provision expenses for assets and lending commitments of 255 million lei in H1.

* Says coverage with related provisions and mortgage collateral stands above 119.2 percent, value which has been relatively stable over the past two years.

* The bank's CAR was 16.4 percent, considering the cumulated profit for 2014 and H1 2015.

($1 = 3.9990 lei)