BUCHAREST Aug 10 Romanian lender Banca
Transilvania
* Says records 5 percent increase in net profit to 190
million lei ($47.51 million) in the first half of 2015, compared
to 181 million in the first half of 2014; Gross profit was
226.31 million, eight percent higher compared to H1 2014;
* Total assets: plus 8.4 percent compared to the end of
2014, reaching 38.6 billion lei.
* Says non-performing loans represent 9.84 percent of Banca
Transilvania's credit portfolio, falling below the 10 percent
threshold for the first time within the last years.
* Says loan portfolio balance was 13.4 percent higher
compared to the end of 2014, even though the loan write-off
process continued in H1 2015 (438 million lei).
* Says total customer deposits were more than 6.2 percent
higher as compared to December 2014.
* Says it booked net provision expenses for assets and
lending commitments of 255 million lei in H1.
* Says coverage with related provisions and mortgage
collateral stands above 119.2 percent, value which has been
relatively stable over the past two years.
* The bank's CAR was 16.4 percent, considering the cumulated
profit for 2014 and H1 2015.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9990 lei)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas)