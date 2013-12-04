* To sell 71.4 pct of Intermobiliare

* Aims to take common equity tier 1 to 9.5 pct

* Move comes ahead of ECB bank health check-up (Recasts lead, adds detail, background)

MILAN, Dec 4 Italy's Veneto Banca is planning to sell its controlling stake in Banca Intermobiliare as part of measures to strengthen the regional lender's capital base.

In a statement on Wednesday, Veneto Banca said it expected the sale to add around 100 basis points to its common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1).

The mandate to sell the 71.4 percent stake was given to Rotschild. Banca Intermobiliare is currently worth around 480 million euros ($650.72 million) on the market.

Veneto Banca is one of 15 Italian banks that will be closely scrutinised by the European Central Bank in its health check on the sector next year.

The Bank of Italy is putting pressure on Italian lenders to clean up their balance sheets ahead of the ECB review. It has previously called on Veneto Banca to bolster its capital base.

A common equity tier 1 ratio of 8 percent is the minimum threshold set by the ECB to comply with Basel III rules.

"Our target is to go beyond that: the board has set a target of 9.5 percent to be reached by June 30 2014," the bank's CEO Vincenzo Consoli said.

The small Italian lender also said it had started procedures to convert a 350 million euro bond into shares, a move that would add about 135 basis points to its CET 1 ratio.

It also said it was in the process of completing the sale of non performing loans to the tune of about 250 million euros. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Lisa Jucca)