NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - Banco do Bogota announced a Tier 2
10-year bond on Monday as it sought to tackle weaker capital
ratios in the wake of a steep devaluation of the Colombian peso
over the last year.
At guidance of 6.5% (+/- 12.5bp), the subordinated trade was
seen coming some 100bp wide to the bank's existing subordinated
2023s, which were trading at around 5.5%.
Leads and other bankers put fair value on a new 10-year at
6.00%-6.125%, meaning a concession of around 37.5bp-50bp at mid
6s or 25bp-37.5bp at the tight end of guidance.
"It doesn't have a ton of juice, so the question is how much
will they tighten?" said a DCM banker away from the deal.
The borrower was heard targeting around US$500m-US$600m in
size after amassing some US$1.3bn in demand, putting it short of
the up to US$1bn size telegraphed by the rating agencies.
The deal, rated Ba2/BBB by Moody's and Fitch, should find an
audience among international investors who like Colombia's
second-largest bank.
But the likely lack of local participation gave at least one
trader pause.
"I like the name, as it is Grupo Aval's cash cow," the
trader said.
"But locals won't be involved, as it is a holiday in
Colombia, and they like senior unsecured and high-grade risk -
and this is neither," said the trader.
The bank is sticking to an old style Tier 2 structure that
gradually loses its regulatory credit but is still cheaper than
issuing new-style Tier 2 securities with loss-absorption
provisions, say bankers.
That is a negative for Moody's, which said this month that
it does not consider the Tier 2 notes as capital and that the
notes "will not address the bank's weak capitalization".
The steep weakening in the Colombian peso has impacted the
bank's capital ratios, forcing it to raise more regulatory
capital, bankers said.
"Colombian banks in general with operations offshore have
suffered because of the devaluation of the Colombian peso," said
the DCM banker.
Moody's cut the bank's standalone baseline credit assessment
from Baa3 to Ba1 earlier this year, citing the impact of a
weaker peso on an already low adjusted capital ratio.
"Given the bank's significant dollar-denominated investments
in Central America, the depreciations contributed to a 20% and
30% increase in the peso value of Banco de Bogota's risk
weighted assets," Moody's said this month.
"(This reveals) the susceptibility of the bank's capital
position to currency swings."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)