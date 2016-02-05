(Adds CEO quotes on negotiations, details)
By Sergio Goncalves
PORTO, Portugal Feb 5 Shareholders in
Portugal's Banco BPI rejected a proposed spin-off of
its African assets on Friday that was opposed by Angolan
investor Isabel dos Santos in the latest dispute between the
bank's owners.
BPI's largest shareholder, Spain's Caixabank, was
unable to use its full 44.1 percent voting stake due to a
statutory cap on voting rights of 20 percent. Dos Santos has an
18.6 percent stake.
With that restriction in place, the proposal garnered 63
percent of the votes, just short of the required two-thirds at a
shareholder meeting.
BPI officials said they still hoped a solution can be found
to allow a spin-off of African assets, consisting primarily of
its lucrative Angolan operation BFA, to go ahead.
The move would help improve solvency ratios after new
European rules qualified Angolan credit and debt exposure as
risky assets to be fully provisioned for.
Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's long-serving
president, is BPI's second-largest shareholder who last year
fended off a takeover bid for BPI by Caixabank.
The defeat of the African plan had been expected and the
next round of the tug of war between investors is taking shape.
BPI's board said late on Thursday it will call a new
shareholder meeting to vote on eliminating the voting rights
cap.
Although a previous attempt to scrap the cap last year
failed, sinking Caixabank's bid, the new proposal pushed BPI
shares as much as 9 percent higher on Friday. They were still
about 5 percent higher after the rejection of the spinoff.
Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman also controls Unitel,
which holds a 49.9 percent stake in BFA and had refused to give
consent to the transmission of BPI's stake through the proposed
operation.
Last month, BPI's board rejected an offer by Unitel to buy a
10 percent stake in BFA for 140 million euros.
The BPI-proposed split, designed to ease pressures from the
European Central Bank on solvency ratios, would have put the
entire 50.1 percent stake in BFA, along with stakes in two banks
in Mozambique, into a separate entity.
"It's a complex situation... but the attitude (of main
shareholders) has been very constructive," said BPI CEO Fernando
Ulrich.
"We are convinced this will end well... it's all about
negotiations until the last minute, which is where it's at."
He said the Angolan stakeholders wanted a larger stake in
the new entity without having to launch a formal takeover offer.
But the CMVM market regulator had ruled out such an option.
(Writing by Andrei Khalip)