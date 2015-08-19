LISBON Aug 19 Portugal's second-largest listed
lender, Banco BPI, said on Wednesday that it has not
taken a decision on whether to sell its Angolan unit, after a
newspaper reported it was sounding out buyers.
The bank has faced pressure over Angola since new European
Union regulations came into effect late last year under which
Angolan credit and debt exposure are considered as risky assets
to be fully provisioned for under EU rules.
BPI acknowledged that it had hired bankers to look at its
exposure to the African country but denied a report in business
newspaper Jornal de Negocios on Wednesday that it was putting
its Angolan unit, BFA, up for sale.
"The are various possible solutions to accommodate the
exposure limits and Banco BPI has hired two international
financial institutions to support the bank in the
analysis and development of these solutions," BPI said in a
statement after the report in Jornal de Negocios.
"Until now, Banco BPI has not taken any decision
regarding the solution to adopt," BPI said.
Jornal de Negocios said that BPI has hired Goldman Sachs to
sound out potential buyers for BFA. BPI did not identify which
banks it had hired.
BPI shares were 1 percent lower in early trading on
Wednesday, in line with Lisbon's broader market.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton)