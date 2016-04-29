By Sergio Goncalves
its excessive exposure to risky Angolan assets, its chief
executive said on Friday, and may try to swap Angolan
shareholder Isabel dos Santos' stake in the Portuguese bank for
control of its Angolan unit BFA.
"I don't see how it could not end well. I just don't know
exactly how and when," CEO Fernando Ulrich said on Friday,
adding that there were at least three potential solutions that
addressed concerns previously expressed by dos Santos.
Spain's Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder with
a 44 percent stake, failed this month to reach a deal that would
have allowed Caixabank to buy dos Santos out and enabled BPI to
offload control of BFA to a company she partly owns.
Caixabank last week launched a takeover bid for the shares
in BPI its does not already own. Dos Santos, who is the daughter
of Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, owns an 18.6
percent stake in BPI.
BFA is BPI's most profitable business, but under new
European rules the Angolan exposure is considered risky and has
to be fully provisioned for, significantly reducing BPI's
solvency ratios. BPI faces hefty fines if it does not comply
with the new rules soon.
Ulrich said the possible solutions were "all excellent and
relatively easy to carry out", addressing the main concerns
expressed by dos Santos' Portuguese company Santoro, namely
protecting the interests of minority shareholders and avoiding a
withdrawal of currency assets from crisis-hit Angola.
Aside from the swap of stakes between Santoro, BPI and BFA,
which Ulrich said "will not take a single dollar out of Angola"
and allow BPI shareholders to keep a minority stake in BFA,
another option is to spin off BPI's African assets, a plan which
dos Santos had previously rejected.
And if Caixabank does take over BPI, this would make the
Angolan exposure negligible relative to Caixabank's overall
capital, possibly helping it to avoid ECB sanctions, he said.
