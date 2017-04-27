LISBON, April 27 The European Central Bank has
recommended that Portugal's Banco BPI continue to
reduce its exposure to Angola, which the bank expects to address
over time, BPI Chief Executive Officer Pablo Forero said on
Thursday.
BPI, a unit of Spain's Caixabank, has earlier this
year given up control of its Angolan unit BFA to meet ECB
requirements for risky exposure, but still holds a 49 percent
stake.
"We have an ECB recommendation to continue divesting, but it
is not mandatory. It's a long-term task. We know we have to do
something in the long run, but do not expect an easy and quick
solution. We have to negotiate with BFA, but we do not expect a
full withdrawal from Angola," Forero said.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)