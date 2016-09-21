* Caixa confirms offer, raises it to 1.134 euros/share

* Bid previously announced in April at 1.113 euros/share

* Angolan, local shareholders tried to block bid (Updates and recasts with reformulated Caixabank offer)

By Sergio Goncalves

PORTO, Portugal, Sept 21 Spain's Caixabank launched a bid for Banco BPI on Wednesday and slightly raised its offer price after shareholders in the Portuguese bank scrapped a 20 percent cap on voting rights and cleared the way for the takeover attempt.

Caixabank's, BPI's largest shareholder, has had the Portuguese lender in its sights for months.

But a dispute over voting rights with other stakeholders clouded the bid it announced in April, as its formal launch depended on the cap being lifted.

Caixabank, which will now be able to vote with its full 45 percent stake in BPI, said in a statement it was launching its offer for the rest of the bank at 1.134 euros per share.

That is slightly above the 1.113 euros set in April, as its offer is now considered compulsory rather than voluntary under Portuguese rules and obeys different minimum price metrics. The new price is equivalent to the weighted average of BPI's shares over the past six months, Caixabank said.

Shares in BPI, which has a market capitalisation of 1.59 billion euros ($1.8 billion), were suspended ahead of the shareholder vote. The stock closed at 1.091 euros on Tuesday.

Shares in Caixbank closed 1.17 percent higher on Wednesday after the result of the vote, at 2.422 euros a share.

The lifting of the cap was supported by over 88 percent of the votes cast, BPI said.

The Spanish bank's bid had been opposed by Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president who has a stake of about 20 percent in the Portuguese bank, and a local shareholder.

The shareholder meeting to vote on the issue had been postponed twice from its initial date of July 22.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banco BPI proposed selling a 2 percent stake in its Angolan unit BFA to a company controlled by dos Santos in exchange for Luanda's support in the vote.

It was not clear whether dos Santos accepted the offer, which would give her a 51 percent controlling stake in BFA and help BPI comply with European Union regulations on exposure to risky Angolan assets.

One of the BPI shareholders told reporters after the general meeting that dos Santos' company had abstained in the votes, which was enough for Caixabank and other shareholders to pass the change.

BPI Chairman Artur Santos Silva said that Portuguese shareholder Violas Ferreira, who holds a 2.7 percent stake in BPI and had filed injunctions blocking previous votes to lift the limit, asked on Tuesday to withdraw the injunctions. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, Additional reporting by Sarah White in Madrid, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Toby Chopra)