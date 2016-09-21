* Caixa confirms offer, raises it to 1.134 euros/share
* Bid previously announced in April at 1.113 euros/share
* Angolan, local shareholders tried to block bid
(Updates and recasts with reformulated Caixabank offer)
By Sergio Goncalves
PORTO, Portugal, Sept 21 Spain's Caixabank
launched a bid for Banco BPI on Wednesday
and slightly raised its offer price after shareholders in the
Portuguese bank scrapped a 20 percent cap on voting rights and
cleared the way for the takeover attempt.
Caixabank's, BPI's largest shareholder, has had the
Portuguese lender in its sights for months.
But a dispute over voting rights with other stakeholders
clouded the bid it announced in April, as its formal launch
depended on the cap being lifted.
Caixabank, which will now be able to vote with its full 45
percent stake in BPI, said in a statement it was launching its
offer for the rest of the bank at 1.134 euros per share.
That is slightly above the 1.113 euros set in April, as its
offer is now considered compulsory rather than voluntary under
Portuguese rules and obeys different minimum price metrics. The
new price is equivalent to the weighted average of BPI's shares
over the past six months, Caixabank said.
Shares in BPI, which has a market capitalisation
of 1.59 billion euros ($1.8 billion), were suspended ahead of
the shareholder vote. The stock closed at 1.091 euros on
Tuesday.
Shares in Caixbank closed 1.17 percent higher on Wednesday
after the result of the vote, at 2.422 euros a share.
The lifting of the cap was supported by over 88 percent of
the votes cast, BPI said.
The Spanish bank's bid had been opposed by Angolan investor
Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president who has a
stake of about 20 percent in the Portuguese bank, and a local
shareholder.
The shareholder meeting to vote on the issue had been
postponed twice from its initial date of July 22.
Earlier on Wednesday, Banco BPI proposed selling a 2 percent
stake in its Angolan unit BFA to a company controlled by dos
Santos in exchange for Luanda's support in the vote.
It was not clear whether dos Santos accepted the offer,
which would give her a 51 percent controlling stake in BFA and
help BPI comply with European Union regulations on exposure to
risky Angolan assets.
One of the BPI shareholders told reporters after the general
meeting that dos Santos' company had abstained in the votes,
which was enough for Caixabank and other shareholders to pass
the change.
BPI Chairman Artur Santos Silva said that Portuguese
shareholder Violas Ferreira, who holds a 2.7 percent stake in
BPI and had filed injunctions blocking previous votes to lift
the limit, asked on Tuesday to withdraw the injunctions.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, Additional reporting by Sarah
White in Madrid, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel
Bugge; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Toby Chopra)