MADRID, Sept 22 Caixabank sold shares
worth 1.32 billion euros ($1.48 billion) on Thursday in an
accelerated share sale to boost its capital reserves for its
takeover bid for Portugal's Banco BPI
Spain's third biggest lender made a formal bid on Wednesday
to buy the 55 percent of BPI it does not yet own after the
Portuguese bank scrapped a cap on voting rights, a measure that
had hampered Caixabank's previous purchase attempts.
The voting cap of 20 percent allowed BPI's Angolan investor,
Isabel dos Santos, to block the takeover, which would cost
Caixabank about 900 million euros to buy all remaining shares
according to its offer price.
Caixabank said on Thursday that the sale of its treasury
stock, which is equivalent to 9.9 percent of its capital, would
boost its core capital ratio under the strictest "fully-loaded"
criteria to between 13.6 percent and 14.2 percent from 11.5
percent in June.
Caixabank and its parent Criteria Caixa were among the
weakest links in Europe-wide stress tests in July, putting them
under pressure to boost their solvency ratios.
The share sale price was 2.26 euros, Caixabank said, which
was a 3.7 percent discount on its closing price on Thursday.
Caixabank said earlier on Thursday that two institutional
investors had signalled interest in buying 380 million euros
worth of the shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan
Stanley underwrote the sale.
Caixabank's takeover of BPI is a major step outside its core
Spanish market where record low interest rates and fierce
competition have weighed on its profitability.
($1 = 0.8926 euros)
