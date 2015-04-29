* Decision to be made at June 17 shareholder meeting

* Postponement seen as boost for Caixabank takeover bid (Adds background, detail)

LISBON, April 29 Shareholders of Banco BPI have voted to postpone a decision on lifting a 20 percent cap on voting rights, winning more time for Spain's Caixabank to garner support for a takeover of Portugal's second-largest listed bank.

BPI said in a statement that 54.7 percent of shareholders present voted on Wednesday to delay the decision until another shareholder meeting scheduled for June 17.

Caixabank, which owns 44.1 percent of BPI, has made the lifting of the voting cap a condition for its bid, which was launched in February at 1.329 euros a share. Elimination of the cap would enable Caixabank to vote with its full holding in BPI.

Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, who is BPI's second-largest shareholder with an 18.6 percent stake and is opposed to Caixabank's bid, had proposed the vote be held during Wednesday's meeting. Caixabank, meanwhile, sought a separate vote at a later date to give shareholders more time to consider its offer.

The BPI board has rejected Caixabank's bid as too low, arguing that it does not reflect the bank's real value, while Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and the daughter of Angola's president, has made a counterproposal in which BPI would merge with rival Millennium bcp.

Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said last week that the offer price will not be increased and called for the voting cap decision to be delayed until shareholders have received additional information from the bid prospectus.

Shares in BPI were up 1 percent at 1.46 euros at 1434 GMT.

BPI Chairman Artur Santos Silva said after Wednesday's meeting that it is important for shareholders to receive full information regarding Caixabank's bid. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Goodman)