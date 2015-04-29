* Decision to be made at June 17 shareholder meeting
* Postponement seen as boost for Caixabank takeover bid
LISBON, April 29 Shareholders of Banco BPI
have voted to postpone a decision on lifting a 20
percent cap on voting rights, winning more time for Spain's
Caixabank to garner support for a takeover of
Portugal's second-largest listed bank.
BPI said in a statement that 54.7 percent of shareholders
present voted on Wednesday to delay the decision until another
shareholder meeting scheduled for June 17.
Caixabank, which owns 44.1 percent of BPI, has made the
lifting of the voting cap a condition for its bid, which was
launched in February at 1.329 euros a share. Elimination of the
cap would enable Caixabank to vote with its full holding in BPI.
Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, who is BPI's
second-largest shareholder with an 18.6 percent stake and is
opposed to Caixabank's bid, had proposed the vote be held during
Wednesday's meeting. Caixabank, meanwhile, sought a separate
vote at a later date to give shareholders more time to consider
its offer.
The BPI board has rejected Caixabank's bid as too low,
arguing that it does not reflect the bank's real value, while
Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and the daughter of Angola's
president, has made a counterproposal in which BPI would merge
with rival Millennium bcp.
Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said last week that the offer
price will not be increased and called for the voting cap
decision to be delayed until shareholders have received
additional information from the bid prospectus.
Shares in BPI were up 1 percent at 1.46 euros at 1434 GMT.
BPI Chairman Artur Santos Silva said after Wednesday's
meeting that it is important for shareholders to receive full
information regarding Caixabank's bid.
