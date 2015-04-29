LISBON, April 29 Shareholders of Portugal's Banco BPI on Wednesday postponed a vote on lifting a 20 percent cap on voting rights - a key condition for a takeover bid by Caixabank to succeed, until June.

One shareholder told Reuters after Wednesday's shareholder meeting that the vote will now take place on June 17. Another just said the vote had been postponed.

Angolan investor and BPI shareholder Isabel dos Santos had proposed the vote to be held during Wednesday's general meeting to speed up the outcome of the takeover bid that she opposes, but Caixabank, which is the largest shareholder in BPI, insisted on a separate vote at a later date.

Shares in BPI were 0.2 percent higher at 1.4460 euros a share.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)