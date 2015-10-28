LISBON Oct 28 The European Central Bank has informed Banco BPI, of its new indicative capital adequacy requirements, which are below the current ratios at Portugal's second-largest listed lender, its CEO Fernando Ulrich said on Wednesday.

He would not give the actual new Core Tier 1 capital ratio required of Banco BPI, which said earlier in its quarterly results presentation that the CET1 ratio rose to 9.3 percent at the end of September from 8.6 percent at the end of last year on a fully-implemented basis. (Reporting By Sergio Gonaclves, writing by Andrei Khalip)