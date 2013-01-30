LISBON Jan 30 Banco BPI, Portugal's third-largest listed bank, reported on Wednesday a 2012 net profit of 249 million euros, boosted by gains from sales of sovereign bonds, and said it has paid back 200 million euros in convertible bonds to the government.

The 2012 result sharply beat expectations and came after a loss of 285 million euros in 2011. Analysts had expected net profit of 137 million euros, according to a Reuters survey.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)