LISBON, March 6 Shares in Portugal's Banco BPI
rose sharply on Friday after the bank's board rejected
a takeover bid by Caixabank as too low, but the
Spanish bank said it would maintain the offer at its current
level.
By 1050 GMT shares in BPI were 4.3 percent higher at 1.5210
euros a share, significantly above Caixabank's offer price of
1.329 euros a share. BPI said an adequate bid price would be
2.26 euros a share.
BPI's rejection of the offer from Caixabank, BPI's largest
shareholder with 44 percent, follows a proposal from Angolan
investor Isabel dos Santos for a merger between BPI and local
rival Millennium bcp this week.
Shares in Millennium were 1.7 percent higher at 0.877 euros.
"This rejection had already been expected by the market and
it is now confirmed that shareholders are demanding more value
for the controlling stake," Luis Goncalves, a trader at
GoBulling brokerage, said.
Dos Santos is BPI's second largest shareholder with 18.6
percent and she can count on the backing of Angolan state oil
company Sonangol, Millennium's largest shareholder, in her plan
for a merger.
Caixabank said it considered its bid price as "adequate" and
that its plan was beneficial to BPI and its shareholders.
The Spanish bank said in the "current context it cannot
evaluate a possible merger between BPI and Millennium, whose
terms have not yet been proposed."
Analysts at BESI said in a research report they believed
Caixabank had limited room to raise the terms of its offer
without destroying shareholder value and denting its own capital
ratios.
"We think that the proposal of a BPI-Millennium merger is
attractive owing to the potential synergies involved, although
it has a regulatory complication," they said. "We think that
Caixabank could be reluctant to explore this route until there
is a clear outcome for its own bid."
Dos Santos, who is Africa's richest woman and the daughter
of Angola's president, has said a merger between BPI and
Millennium would ensure the creation of a strong bank in the
Portuguese-speaking world, with operations in Angola and
Mozambique.
