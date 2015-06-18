LISBON, June 18 Portugal's CMVM market regulator on Thursday suspended share trading in Banco BPI, pending new information a day after its shareholders failed to lift a 20 percent cap on voting rights, throwing a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank into doubt.

BPI Chief Executive Fernando Ulrich said on Wednesday that despite the rejection of the key condition of Caixabank's bid, the offer was still "alive" and the Spanish bank would communicate its position as soon as possible.

BPI shares were last up 1.86 percent at 1.259 euros in early trading on Thursday after slumping more than six percent on Wednesday. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)