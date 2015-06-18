MADRID, June 18 Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it would withdraw its takeover offer for Portugal's BPI, as one of the key conditions of its offer will not be met.

The Portuguese bank on Wednesday failed in its bid to eliminate a 20 percent cap on voting rights, which was a condition for Caixabank's bid launched in February.

Caixabank said in a statement it would analyse options for its 44.1 percent stake in BPI. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, Writing by Sarah White)