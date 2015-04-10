LISBON, April 10 Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos has proposed that Banco BPI, in which she is the second-largest shareholder, vote on lifting the 20 percent cap on shareholders' voting rights in a move seen speeding up the outcome of a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank.

Dos Santos, who is Africa's richest woman and the daughter of Angola's president, had earlier proposed that Banco BPI initiate merger talks with local competitor Millennium bcp instead of accepting the near 1.1 billion euro ($1.17 billion) takeover bid by Caixabank.

But lifting the 20 percent cap on shareholders' voting rights was the condition established by Caixabank when it launched the bid in February. Eliminating the cap would enable Caixabank, which holds 44.1 percent of BPI, to vote with its full holding in BPI.

BPI issued a statement late on Thursday saying that Dos Santos' company Santoro proposed that shareholders vote on lifting the statutes at a shareholder meeting on April 29. Santoro holds 18.6 percent of BPI.

In order to change the voting rights statute, the proposal has to be supported by three-quarters of shareholders voting in the meeting.

"Santoro is proposing the unblocking of statutes, on which the Caixabank offer hinges," said Andre Rodrigues, an analyst at Caixa BI.

"If the second-largest shareholder proposes it, our first reading is that they will support it, so this can be seen as a significant step towards the success of the takeover bid."

Still, BPI's board has rejected Caixabank's takeover bid of 1.329 euros a share as too low, and that an adequate bid price would be 2.26 euros a share. The Spanish bank has said it will maintain its current offer, which is still subject to approval by anti-trust and European regulators..

Shares in BPI traded 0.75 percent lower at 1.4560 euros a share on Friday. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip; editing by Susan Thomas)