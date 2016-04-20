LISBON, April 20 Portugal's centre-right
opposition accused the Socialist government on Wednesday of
interfering in negotiations between Spain's Caixabank and
Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos over their stakes in Banco
BPI.
The statement by the Social Democrats showed that the
decision by the government to change a law on shareholder voting
limits, that favoured Caixabank, is wading into politics in a
move that could complicate the Spanish bank's bid for BPI.
"This situation is strange and, therefore, the Social
Democrats requested clarification from the prime minister, which
never came," said Antonio Leitao Amaro, deputy head of the
Social Democrats in parliament.
"The way in which this was legislated is doubtful, if the
way of passing a law which is supposed to be general and
abstract is actually designed to resolve one concrete case," he
told journalists.
The government was not immediately available to comment but
Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said the law change was
directed at the entire banking sector.
The change in the law prompted Caixabank, which has been
trying to take control of Banco BPI for more than a year, to
launch a takeover bid on Monday after talks with dos Santos
broke down over the weekend. Dos Santos, the daughter of
Angola's president, has opposed Caixabank's attempt to control
BPI.
Dos Santos called the change in the law "unprecedented and
clearly partial."
Caixabank has been prevented from exercising its full 44
percent holding in BPI under the previous shareholder law, which
limited it to only 20 percent, virtually the same as dos Santos'
stake in BPI of 18.6 percent. That has allowed her to oppose
previous takeover bids.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)