LISBON, April 20 Portugal's centre-right opposition accused the Socialist government on Wednesday of interfering in negotiations between Spain's Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos over their stakes in Banco BPI.

The statement by the Social Democrats showed that the decision by the government to change a law on shareholder voting limits, that favoured Caixabank, is wading into politics in a move that could complicate the Spanish bank's bid for BPI.

"This situation is strange and, therefore, the Social Democrats requested clarification from the prime minister, which never came," said Antonio Leitao Amaro, deputy head of the Social Democrats in parliament.

"The way in which this was legislated is doubtful, if the way of passing a law which is supposed to be general and abstract is actually designed to resolve one concrete case," he told journalists.

The government was not immediately available to comment but Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said the law change was directed at the entire banking sector.

The change in the law prompted Caixabank, which has been trying to take control of Banco BPI for more than a year, to launch a takeover bid on Monday after talks with dos Santos broke down over the weekend. Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president, has opposed Caixabank's attempt to control BPI.

Dos Santos called the change in the law "unprecedented and clearly partial."

Caixabank has been prevented from exercising its full 44 percent holding in BPI under the previous shareholder law, which limited it to only 20 percent, virtually the same as dos Santos' stake in BPI of 18.6 percent. That has allowed her to oppose previous takeover bids. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)