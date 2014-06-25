LISBON, June 25 Portugal's third-largest listed
bank Banco BPI said it had repaid the remaining 420
million euros ($571 million) in state loans taken at the height
of the country's debt crisis in 2012, and had achieved a capital
ratio above that required by regulators.
Since last year, BPI has paid back the total 1.5 billion
euros in loans it held in so-called contingent convertible
(CoCo) bonds, which carry high interest rates and have weighed
heavily on its earnings. It requested the central bank's
permission to reimburse the last batch in April.
BPI said in a statement on Wednesday that after the
repayments it had a capital excess of nearly 740 million euros
compared with European Central Bank requirements, with a common
equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.1 pct, well above the required
minimum of 8 percent.
Portugal's banks took the loans as part of a bailout by the
European Union and International Monetary Fund that ended last
month. As the economy started to recover last year, the banks
began repaying the emergency loans to the state.
Millennium bcp, Portugal's second-largest listed
bank, on Tuesday announced a planned 2.25 billion euros share
issue, saying it would use the proceeds to repay 1.85 billion
euros in CoCos, which led to a surge in its shares.
BPI shares rose 4 percent, trailing BCP's 13 percent rise
and Banco Espirito Santo's 6 percent gain. BES shares
are recovering from sharp recent losses due to planned top
management changes following the loss of control by the founding
family in BES' own share sale.
($1 = 0.7355 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)