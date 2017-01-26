LISBON Jan 26 Banco BPI, Portugal's second largest listed bank and the target of a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank, reported on Thursday a 33 percent rise in 2016 net profit as net interest income rose and while impairments for bad loans fell sharply.

BPI had a net profit of 313 million euros ($334 million), with the overseas division bringing just over half of the income. Profits rose both overseas and at home.

BPI's net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose over 14 percent from a year ago to 407 million euros.

The bank's fully-implemented common equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of last year edged up to 11.1 percent from 11 percent reported at the end of September.

The bank said that in order to meet the regulatory minimum capital ratio of 12 percent in 2017 it will require a subordinate debt issue worth up to 250 million euros.

Provisions and impairments for bad loans fell by 68 percent to 33 million euros.

The share of loans overdue for 90 days or more fell to 2.9 percent of all credit from 3.6 percent a year ago. Loans at risk of becoming non-performing decreased to 3.7 percent from 4.5 percent.

($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)