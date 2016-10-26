LISBON Oct 26 Portugal's Banco BPI, which is
the target of a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank, posted on
Wednesday a 21 percent rise in nine-month net profit, helped by
stronger net interest income and a steep drop in impairments
for bad loans.
The country's second-largest listed bank had a net profit of
nearly 183 million euros ($200 million) in the period, with the
overseas division bringing in 125 million euros. Profits rose
both overseas and at home.
BPI's net interest income - the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose nearly 13
percent from a year ago to around 556 million euros.
The bank's fully-implemented common equity Tier 1 ratio at
the end of September rose to 11 percent from 10.1 percent
reported at the end of June.
Provisions and impairments for bad loans more than halved to
53 million euros from 113 million a year ago.
The share of loans overdue for 90 days or more slipped to
3.5 percent of all credit from 3.7 percent a year ago. Loans at
risk of becoming non-performing decreased to 4.6 percent from
4.8 percent.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)