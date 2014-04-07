BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
SAO PAULO, April 7 The Brazilian government and lenders are still deciding the terms of a potential loan to electricity industry clearinghouse CCEE, a senior executive at Banco Bradesco SA said on Monday.
The transaction will likely be a loan rather than a bond sale, said Sergio Figueiredo, Bradesco's senior vice president for wholesale and private banking, at an event in Sao Paulo.
Three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters in March that the government is helping arrange around 8 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in bank loans to CCEE to help bolster the finances of ailing power distributors.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: