By Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Marco Antonio Rossi, the top
executive at the insurance arm of Brazil's second largest
private lender Banco Bradesco SA, was killed in a plane crash on
Tuesday, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Rossi, 54, was aboard a Cessna Citation VII jet traveling
from Brasilia to São Paulo when it crashed in central Brazil,
they said, adding that the plane belonged to Banco Bradesco.
Lúcio Flávio Condouro de Oliveira, who led Bradesco Seguros'
life insurance and retirement business, was also killed, the
sources said. They declined to be named as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Brazil's Air Force said four people were aboard the plane
when it disappeared from radar on Tuesday evening near the
border between the states of Goias and Minas Gerais. Two of the
plane's occupants were pilots, officials said.
Rossi was seen as the most likely successor to Luiz Carlos
Trabuco, chief executive officer of Banco Bradesco
.
Rossi replaced Trabuco as head of Bradesco Seguros when
Trabuco was tapped for the top job at the bank in 2009. Under
Bradesco rules, executives must retire at the age of 65. Trabuco
will turn 65 in October 2016.
Founded in 1935, Bradesco Seguros is Brazil's largest
insurer and generates about one-third of Banco Bradesco's annual
profit. It has for years been a platform for executives to climb
up the corporate ladder at the parent company.
In his post, Rossi created new products for low-income
families and diversified into reinsurance and corporate
products. He told investors last month that Bradesco Seguros
could offset the impact of Brazil's recession on profit through
a sharp focus on high-margin segments.
Rossi was also working on the potential sale of Bradesco
Seguros' high-risk insurance portfolio and on the company's
sponsorship of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, one of the
sources said.
The O Globo newspaper reported on its website that
firefighters at the crash site said there were no survivors.
