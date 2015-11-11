(Adds bank statement, background on Rossi's career)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Tatiana Bautzer and Jeb Blount
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Marco Antonio Rossi, the top
executive at the insurance arm of Brazil's second-largest
private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA, was killed in a plane
crash, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
Rossi, 54, was aboard a Cessna Citation VII jet traveling
from Brasilia to São Paulo when it crashed on Tuesday evening in
central Brazil.
According to two sources who were briefed on the matter,
Rossi met several government officials on Tuesday, before
returning to São Paulo in the Cessna plane, which belonged to
Bradesco.
Lúcio Flávio de Oliveira, who led Bradesco Seguros' life
insurance and retirement business, and the plane's two pilots
were also killed in the accident, the statement added.
The Brazilian Air Force said the plane disappeared from
radar on Tuesday evening near the border between the states of
Goias and Minas Gerais, and probably crashed at around 8 p.m.
local time (2200 GMT). Rossi was seen as the most likely
successor to Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chief executive officer of
Banco Bradesco .
"They were recognized for their talent, competence and
enthusiasm at work, fraternal relations with their teams and
total dedication to their families, having carried out brilliant
careers," the statement said.
Rossi replaced Trabuco as head of Bradesco Seguros when
Trabuco was tapped for the top job at the bank in 2009. Under
Bradesco rules, executives must retire at the age of 65. Trabuco
will turn 65 in October 2016.
Founded in 1935, Bradesco Seguros is Brazil's largest
insurer and generates about one-third of Banco Bradesco's annual
profit. It has for years been a platform for executives to climb
up the corporate ladder at the parent company.
In his post, Rossi created new products for low-income
families and diversified into reinsurance and corporate
products. He told investors at an earnings conference call last
month that Bradesco Seguros could offset the impact of Brazil's
recession on profit through a sharp focus on high-margin
segments.
Rossi, a 34-year veteran at Bradesco, was also working on
the potential sale of Bradesco Seguros' high-risk insurance
portfolio and on the company's sponsorship of the 2016 Olympics
in Rio de Janeiro, one of the sources said.
He is survived by his wife and four children.
(Editing by Kieran Murray, Ken Wills and W Simon)