(Adds Bradesco comments, details from complaint, case citation)
NEW YORK, June 3 Banco Bradesco SA
was sued on Friday in a U.S. court by shareholders who accused
the Brazilian lender of fraudulently concealing its involvement
in a bribery scheme, its alleged effort to avoid a 3 billion
Brazilian reais ($850.89 million) tax fine, and weaknesses in
its internal controls.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan on behalf of holders of Bradesco's American depositary
shares, and seeks class-action status on behalf of ADS investors
between April 30, 2012, and May 31, 2016.
Shareholders led by William Bryan said Brazil's second
largest private lender inflated its share price by making a
series of false and misleading statements and concealing its
improper activities, and that the price fell when the truth
became known.
Had the investors known that truth, "they would not have
purchased Banco Bradesco's ADSs at the artificially inflated
prices that they did, or at all," the complaint said.
Bradesco's ADS price fell 5.6 percent on Tuesday, dropping
37 cents to $6.26, after Brazilian federal police accused Chief
Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco and two other senior
executives of plotting to avoid the tax fine.
It has since more than recovered that decline, closing on
Friday at $6.77.
In a statement on Friday, Bradesco said the share price
changes were not large enough to justify the investors' lawsuit,
which also names Trabuco and others as defendants.
Bradesco has vowed to fight the accusations against Trabuco,
saying it had been acquitted in prior rulings.
The case is Bryan v. Banco Bradesco SA et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-04155.
($1 = 3.5257 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; and Tatiana Bautzer
in Sao Paulo; Editing by G Crosse and Tom Brown)