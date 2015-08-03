SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Singapore hits 21-month closing high

By Hanna Paul May 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with Singapore posting its highest close in 21 months, while Thailand extended its decline into a fourth session to hit its lowest close in nearly two months. The FTSE Straits Times Index closed up 0.7 percent, aided by solid gains in top banks. DBS Group Holdings rose 2 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd climbed 1 percent, and United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 1.8 percent, with all three hitti