SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-biggest non-government bank, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) Interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, is expected to grow between 10 percent and 14 percent, up from a prior range of 6 percent to 10 percent first announced in February.

2) The bank kept unaltered estimates for loan book growth, fee income growth, non-interest expense growth and insurance premium underwriting growth for this year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)