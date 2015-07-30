SAO PAULO, July 30 Banco Bradesco SA
, Brazil's second-biggest non-government bank,
announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this
year:
1) Interest income, or revenue from lending-related
transactions, is expected to grow between 10 percent and 14
percent, up from a prior range of 6 percent to 10 percent first
announced in February.
2) The bank kept unaltered estimates for loan book growth,
fee income growth, non-interest expense growth and insurance
premium underwriting growth for this year.
