SAO PAULO Oct 30 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's second-largest private-sector lender, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday in the wake of a significant jump in interest and fee income.

In a statement, the Osasco, Brazil-based bank earned recurring net income, or profit after one-time items, of 3.950 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in the quarter, up 3.8 percent from the prior three months. A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast recurring profit of 3.849 billion reais.

($1 = 2.4609 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)