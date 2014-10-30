Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
SAO PAULO Oct 30 An uptick in third-quarter loan defaults at Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA triggered by some unspecified corporate borrowers remains under control and is unlikely to affect asset quality, executives said on Thursday.
Return on equity and the default ratio are expected to remain at current levels in coming quarters, the executives said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.