SAO PAULO Nov 10 Banco Bradesco SA beat
third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as the integration of
HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit helped Brazil's No. 3 listed bank
grow revenue faster than loan-loss provisions and other
expenses.
Recurring net income at Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco
totaled 4.462 billion reais ($1.38 billion) last
quarter, up 8 percent from the prior three months. Profit beat
an average consensus estimate of 4.038 billion reais compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
Bradesco also changed operational targets for this year
following the absorption of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo SA
last quarter. The new estimates were delivered in a pro forma
basis, including HSBC Bank Brasil since Jan. 2015.
($1 = 3.2351 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)