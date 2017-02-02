SAO PAULO Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.

Brazil's second-largest private-sector lender achieved net income excluding one-off items of 4.385 billion reais ($1.4 billion) in the three months to Dec. 31, down 1.7 percent quarter on quarter, it said in a securities filing.

Estimaes compiled by Thomson Reuters gave had produced a consensus forecast of 4.578 billion reais. ($1 = 3.1285 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Goodman)